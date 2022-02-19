Comedian Turned Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, headphone stopped working during an interview with television journalist Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference.

It's a "cyberattack," said Zelensky as his translation equipment broke down during the event, making a joke about repeated online attacks against Ukraine amid tensions with Russia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the ballistic missiles despite Ukraine tensions.

Ukrainian president Zelensky's headphones (for translation) stop working during an interview with Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference. "Cyberattack!" he jokes. "See, Russia is not here, but they're here." — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) February 19, 2022

Watch Video

NOW - Ukrainian president Zelensky jokes about #Russian cyberattack as his earphones stop working at the Munich Security Conference. pic.twitter.com/o5DnQK8Yol — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)