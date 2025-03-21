US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports claiming that Elon Musk is set to visit the Pentagon for a top-secret briefing on potential war plans with China. Calling the New York Times story “fake news,” Trump took to Truth Social, saying, “The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential "war with China." How ridiculous?" China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!" The New York Times had earlier reported that Musk was scheduled to visit the Pentagon on March 21, where he will be briefed on US military strategies is a war breaks out with China. Elon Musk To Visit Pentagon Today, Will Get Brief on US Military’s Top-Secret Plan for Potential War With China: Report.

‘Completely Untrue!’: Trump Dismisses Report on Musk’s Pentagon Briefing

JUST IN - Trump says New York Times story on Elon Musk visiting Pentagon to be briefed on potential war with China is fake news pic.twitter.com/YKIiya8Slv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)