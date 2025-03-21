Elon Musk is set to visit the Pentagon on Friday for a high-level briefing on the US military’s top-secret plans for a potential war with China, The New York Times reported. The briefing, which is said to focus on China, will offer Musk access to top-secret military strategies, marking a significant expansion of his advisory role to President Trump. The Defense Department stated that Musk was invited by Secretary Pete Hegseth and is "just visiting." It is worth noting that The Pentagon war plans, known as operational plans (O-plans), are among the military’s most closely guarded secrets. ‘We Must Do Whatever It Takes’: Elon Musk Predicts Humans May Occupy Mars Within 5-7 Years From Now, Raises Sustainability Concerns.

Elon Musk to Visit Pentagon for Secret US-China War Briefing

Sean Parnell, the chief Defense Department spokesman, said in a statement: “The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting.” - NYT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 21, 2025

