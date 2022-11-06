Twitter Blue is expected to roll out in India in less than a month, the microblogging site's new sole director Elon Musk has said. When a Twitter user asked Musk about when the premium service would be launched in India. To this, Tesla boss replied "Hopefully, less than a month." Twitter To Let Users Post Long-Form Tweets, Help Creators Monetise, Says Elon Musk.

Twitter Blue Roll Out in India Within a Month:

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)