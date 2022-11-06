New Delhi, November 6: Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, along with creator monetisation for all forms of content.

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that more details about these features will be revealed in the next two weeks. US President Joe Biden Slams Elon Musk, Says Twitter Spews ‘Lies All Across the World’.

"Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots," Musk told his over 114 million followers. The feature will be like Twitter Notes where people will be able to post longer tweets than the current 280-character limit. Twitter Will Soon Launch Long-Form Text Sharing Feature, Says Elon Musk; Takes Dig at Search Option.

It will be "followed by creator monetisation for all forms of content," he posted. A Twitter follower asked Musk: "Will people be able to subscribe/donate to pieces of writing like this?" Musk replied: "Absolutely".

"We definitely need to incentivise people to do a lot more interactions on Twitter," said the world's richest man who has taken on the company, firing almost 50 per cent of its workforce. On creator monetisation, a user said that YouTube gives creators 55 per cent of ad revenue, to which Musk replied: "We can beat that".

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal, CEO of on-demand manufacturing and procurement platform ProcureMet, asked Musk: "For, @TwitterBlue it will now do 42-minute chunks at 1080 resolution, allowing you to break up a longer video. According to @ElonMusk, the 42-minute time limit will be implemented next month". Musk replied: "42 mins to start, then several hours in a month or so".

