An EasyJet flight from England's Luton to Scotland was diverted on Sunday, July 27, after a passenger allegedly issued a bomb threat mid-air. A viral video of the incident shows the man standing in the aisle shouting “death to America,” “death to Trump,” and repeatedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” before being restrained by fellow passengers. The video footage captures moments of chaos, with visibly shaken passengers reacting in fear as the situation unfolded. American Airlines Flight AA3023 Aborts Takeoff After Landing Gear Catches Fire at Denver Airport, Passengers Evacuate Burning Boeing 737 MAX 8 Via Emergency Slide (Watch Video).

Easyjet Flight Passenger Threatens To Bomb Plane While Shouting 'Death to Trump'

WATCH: Man threatening to bomb plane while shouting "Death to Trump" is taken down by passenger on easyJet flight to Scotland pic.twitter.com/xytbpdsm3j — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 27, 2025

Easyjet Passenger Taken Down By Another Flyer

.⁦@BBCNews⁩ .⁦@SkyNews⁩ no coverage yet of bomb threat incident on an easyJet plane this morning? I have full video available showing passenger take down and the man’s id as taken by a friend on the plane pic.twitter.com/SOTrAaKLng — Trevor Nicosia 🧢🖌101 (@nyssa7) July 27, 2025

