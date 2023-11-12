US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, November 12, extended greetings to people celebrating the festival of Diwali all around the world. Taking to X on the occasion of Diwali, Joe Biden said that over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of the United States. "To the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali," Biden said in his tweet. Joe Biden To Meet His Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping Next Week in San Francisco as US Hopes To Halt Downward Spiral in Relations.

Joe Biden Extends Diwali Greetings to People

Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division. It’s a message that has helped our… — President Biden (@POTUS) November 12, 2023

