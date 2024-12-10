Tragedy struck in Covina, California, when a 5-year-old girl was mauled to death by the family’s pet rottweilers on December 9. The couple’s two rottweilers, aged 10 and 6, attacked the girl after she reportedly fell. The girl's father tried to shield her but was unsuccessful. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to her neck and head, the child did not survive. Authorities are investigating the incident, though it is believed the girl was the couple's daughter. The couple’s other pets include a 10-year-old Weimaraner and a 4-year-old Doberman. Dog Attack in US: Six-Week-Old Baby Mauled to Death by Family’s Pet Husky While Sleeping in His Crib.

5-Year-Old Girl Killed by Pet Rottweilers in California

NEW: Couple seen leading their rottweilers away from their home after the dogs mauled and k*lled a 5-year-old girl. The incident happened at the couple's $2 million home in Covina, California. The girl had reportedly been around the dogs, aged 10 and 6, for her entire… pic.twitter.com/tgNkaOSgVZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

