The highly anticipated trial involving former US President Donald Trump has commenced, marking the first-ever criminal trial against a former president. Trump appeared in a New York courthouse on April 15, facing accusations of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 election. Daniels claimed to have been paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, which he denies. This trial represents a significant moment in American legal history, with implications for the future of presidential accountability and the rule of law. US: New York State Asks Court Not To Let Former President Donald Trump Forgo USD 454 Million Bond During Fraud Case Appeal.

Donald Trump Hush Money Trial

Trump on trial. A historic day- the first American president ever to appear as a defendant in his own criminal trial. pic.twitter.com/pdwh8PxCKM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 15, 2024

