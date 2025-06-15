US President Donald Trump reportedly blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a report by Reuters citing two Washington DC officials. The officials said Israel informed Washington of a rare opportunity to strike Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid its ongoing offensive against Iran, but Donald Trump declined to approve the operation. The report also noted that top US and Israeli officials have been in regular contact since Israel launched a large-scale military campaign aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear activities. Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Air Force Hits Aerial Refuelling Plane in Mashhad Airport in ‘Longest-Range Strike’.

Donald Trump Rejected Israel’s Plan To Kill Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

