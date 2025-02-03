US President Donald Trump is considering imposing a 10% tariff on the European Union (EU), escalating the ongoing global trade conflict, a report said on Monday, February. The Telegraph, citing sources, reported the potential tariff follows recent levies placed on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China, which ignited retaliatory tariffs and legal threats from these nations. Donald Trump Tariffs: Crypto Market Suffers USD 12.7 Billion Loss in Market Cap ‘Per Hour’ Since US President Announces Trade War, Says Report.

Donald Trump Mulls 10% Tariff on EU

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP CONSIDERING HITTING EU WITH 10% TARIFFS — TELEGRAPH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 3, 2025

