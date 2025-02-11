A Brazilian national, Gabriel Valladeres, has been charged with assault following a mass stabbing spree in Ireland's Dublin that left three people hospitalised. The suspected knife attacks occurred on multiple streets in the Arbour Hill area of Stoneybatter around 3 pm on Sunday, February 9. Valladeres was arrested after the "serious incident," and the victims are currently receiving medical treatment. Indian-Origin Irish Cricketer Simranjit Singh Suffers From Acute Liver Failure, Cricket Ireland Extends Best Wishes And Prayers To ‘Simi’.

Dublin Mass Stabbing Spree

JUST IN - Brazilian national Gabriel Valladeres is charged with "assault" after committing a mass stabbing spree in Dublin, Ireland — RTE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2025

