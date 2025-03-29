A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday morning, a day after a powerful 7.7-magnitude quake hit Myanmar. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at 5:16 AM IST at a depth of 180 km. The epicenter was located at 36.50°N latitude and 71.12°E longitude. The tremors come amid heightened seismic activity in the region, raising concerns about potential aftershocks. Myanmar Earthquake Update: State of Emergency Declared in Its Capital After 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country’s Second Largest City.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 5.16 IST today (Source - National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/PkfTSO1k6v — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

