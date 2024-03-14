An earthquake of Magnitude 6 hit Japan's Tokyo today, March 14. The news was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) which said that an earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Japan's Fukushima. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Fukushima.

Quake Hits Tokyo

An earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo, Japan: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Lk3uwdwr4B — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

