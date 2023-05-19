A strong earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the east of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean. There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses due to the quake. New Caledonia lies in the Pacific's Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates meet, the friction of which leads to intense seismic and volcanic activity. Earthquake in Indonesia: Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Northern Molucca Sea Region.

New Caledonia Earthquake

BREAKING: 7.7 magnitude earthquake east of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)