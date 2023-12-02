An earthquake of magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of the Philippines island of Mindanao today, December 2. A tsunami warning was issued soon after the quake hit Mindanao, Philippines. Amid all this, a viral video on social media shows panic and chaos among locals in Davao City after the powerful earthquake hit the Philippines. As per the user who shared the video, the shaking lasted about a minute. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.6 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao; Tsunami Warning Issued.

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Davao City

BREAKING: Footage show panic and chaos after powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines pic.twitter.com/XjE4BR8X1g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 2, 2023

Panic and Chaos in Davao City

This video is from Davao city #Philippines when the tremors occured from an #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/8Y0wpZrRJs — Ashok Varma (@AshokVarmaAA) December 2, 2023

