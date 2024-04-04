Following the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years, recovery efforts have commenced in Hualien City. Workers have started the clean-up process and begun demolishing buildings that were damaged in the quake. The earthquake, which caused significant damage across the city, has prompted a swift response from authorities and local communities. The focus is now on ensuring the safety of residents and restoring normalcy as quickly as possible. Nine people have died and more than 1,000 were injured after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county during morning rush hour at 7.58am local time. Buildings were seen balanced precariously at odd angles after the initial quake. Earthquake in Taiwan: Nine Dead, Over 1,000 Injured in 7.4 Magnitude Quake; Rescue Operations Underway.

Taiwan Earthquake

#WATCH | Workers start demolishing damaged buildings in Hualien City, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan yesterday. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/7LFcTiHE59 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

