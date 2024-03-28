Intense confrontations have erupted within Guayaquil prison in Ecuador as prisoners clash with military personnel. The Regional Penitentiary is now under the control of the inmates, who have seized control of the prison's interior. The events unfolded inside the Guayas No 4 Male Social Rehabilitation Center, prompting authorities to report that 80 per cent control has been regained. The institution attributed the turmoil to an internal revolt by a group of inmates, highlighting the volatile situation within the prison. Ecuador: Riders Stuck on Rides After Power Outage at Amusement Park in Guayaquil, Video Goes Viral.

Guayaquil Prison in Turmoil

Inmates Clash with Military

