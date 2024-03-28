Intense confrontations have erupted within Guayaquil prison in Ecuador as prisoners clash with military personnel. The Regional Penitentiary is now under the control of the inmates, who have seized control of the prison's interior. The events unfolded inside the Guayas No 4 Male Social Rehabilitation Center, prompting authorities to report that 80 per cent control has been regained. The institution attributed the turmoil to an internal revolt by a group of inmates, highlighting the volatile situation within the prison. Ecuador: Riders Stuck on Rides After Power Outage at Amusement Park in Guayaquil, Video Goes Viral.

Guayaquil Prison in Turmoil

🔴Desde la cárcel regional de Guayaquil, los audios y videos han comenzado a llegar a las familias esta tarde. Decenas de personas privadas de la libertad han prendido fuego y en un video dicen: "estamos cansados de los abusos". Suenan detonaciones. El SNAI aún no se pronuncia. pic.twitter.com/FjhbYm8bHF — Karol E. Noroña (@KarolNorona) March 28, 2024

Los asesinos descuartizadores y sangrientos vacunadores, se quejan que en la cárcel no les dan de comer y que los militares los están matando#Ecuador pic.twitter.com/ioM7myzBRO — Don Victor (@donmonoguayaco) March 28, 2024

Inmates Clash with Military

#Update: Prisoners riot in an Ecuadorian prison in #Guayaquil @ActualidadRT #Ecuador #Prison According to the SNAI, "all security protocols designed to neutralize the situation have been activated." Less than two weeks before the end of the state of emergency in Ecuador,… pic.twitter.com/atKLRGHVLE — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) March 28, 2024

JUST IN Intense confrontations between prisoners and military personnel have erupted within Guayaquil prison in Ecuador. Prisoners at the Regional Penitentiary are rejoicing after seizing control of the prison's interior. pic.twitter.com/FGrfI7AshE — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 28, 2024

