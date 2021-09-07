El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency. El Salvador bought its first 400 of the cryptocurrency, temporarily pushing prices for bitcoin 1.49%

El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: bitcoin legal tender https://t.co/TVguYBLbAF pic.twitter.com/SDbRv8OiBw — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Tweet on Bitcoin:

El Salvador is the first country to: - Buy Bitcoin - Implement Bitcoin as legal tender - Give Bitcoin to its citizens It will be forever remembered. — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)