Elon Musk Officially Serving Under President Donald Trump As 'Special Government Employee', Says White House Official: Report

The White House official also said that Elon Musk is not taking pay. The report also states that Elon Musk's designation as a special government employee means that he is not a volunteer and not a full-time federal employee.

Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump (File Image)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 07:17 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk is officially serving under US President Donald Trump, a White House official said. According to a report in CNN, Elon Musk is serving as a special government employee under President Donald Trump. The White House official also said that Elon Musk is not taking pay. The report also states that Elon Musk's designation as a special government employee means that he is not a volunteer and not a full-time federal employee. It is also learned that Musk has a top-secret security clearance. Elon Musk Reacts to Private Companies Including Meta, Dropbox, Pershing Square Leaving Delaware, Says ’Pretty Soon, There Won’t Be Any Companies Left’.

Elon Musk Working as Special Government Employee

