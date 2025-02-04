Elon Musk Officially Serving Under President Donald Trump As 'Special Government Employee', Says White House Official: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk is officially serving under US President Donald Trump, a White House official said. According to a report in CNN, Elon Musk is serving as a special government employee under President Donald Trump. The White House official also said that Elon Musk is not taking pay. The report also states that Elon Musk's designation as a special government employee means that he is not a volunteer and not a full-time federal employee. It is also learned that Musk has a top-secret security clearance. Elon Musk Reacts to Private Companies Including Meta, Dropbox, Pershing Square Leaving Delaware, Says ’Pretty Soon, There Won’t Be Any Companies Left’.

Elon Musk Working as Special Government Employee

BREAKING: Elon Musk is officially serving under President Trump as a special government employee, according to a White House official. Musk is not taking pay - CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)