Elon Musk reacted to the news of private companies leaving Delaware for other states, such as Nevada and Texas. First, Meta and Dropbox left the state, and then American billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said he would move Pershing Square out of Delaware. Earlier, it was considered a business-friendly state, but since Delaware Judge Kathleen McCormick ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's USD 56 billion package was excessive, facing further backlash. Newsweek reported that Elon Musk requested companies to pull out of the democratic state. Now, seeing the companies leave, Musk posted on X, "Pretty soon, there won't be any companies left in Delaware."

Delaware Will Not Have Any Companies Left, Said Elon Musk

Pretty soon, there won’t be any companies left in Delaware https://t.co/XtsACHlZbk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

