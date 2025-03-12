US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 11, purchased a shiny red Tesla Model S Plaid, parked on the White House driveway, a move that seemed to show support for Elon Musk’s EV company. Donald Trump made his selection after Musk had lined up several Teslas in front of the White House's South Lawn for the President. This purchase comes amid mounting criticism of Musk’s dual roles as Tesla’s CEO and as the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration. Tesla shares have faced a sharp decline since Election Day, partly due to Musk’s increasing political involvement and his controversial efforts to cut federal government programs. However, on Tuesday, Tesla stock saw a boost, with Trump stating that any violence against Tesla dealerships would be labeled as domestic terrorism. Elon Musk Net Worth 2025: Tech Billionaire Loses USD 132 Billion This Year As Tesla Stock Stumbles Due to Various Business, Political, Regulatory Challenges.

Elon Musk Plays Salesman as Donald Trump 'Buys' Red Tesla Model S Plaid

JUST IN: A line of Teslas has arrived at the White House as President Trump decides which one he is going to purchase. Trump and Musk spoke with reporters after the Teslas arrived. "We have to celebrate somebody that has the courage to do this. [Elon] could've said, I'm not… pic.twitter.com/BerZhpf5xg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

Donald Trump Buys Red Tesla Model S Plaid

JUST IN: President Trump appears to pick the Tesla Model S Plaid outside of the White House to buy, jumps in the front seat with Elon Musk. The Model S Plaid has a 0-60 of 1.99 seconds and has 350 miles of range. It costs $94,990. "Watch Secret Service go crazy... Everything… pic.twitter.com/iWzfFM7Eeg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Lil X at White House

🇺🇸 President Trump 🇺🇸 @ElonMusk 🇺🇸 Lil X 🇺🇸 Tesla pic.twitter.com/LvKpkGlYDz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)