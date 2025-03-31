Billionaire Elon Musk recently expressed a desire to "end the Fed" while referring to the Federal Reserve. His statement came during a public interaction when Elon Musk was questioned about his opinion on the Federal Reserve. "END THE FED.. I’ve always wanted to say that", Musk said while replying to the question. Notably, Musk's remark was met with cheers from the audience. He followed his statement with a humorous note saying that he had always wanted to say that phrase. The Federal Reserve, responsible for the nation's monetary policy, employs around 20,000 people and has been a subject of debate regarding its size and efficiency. X Down: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Suffers Widespread Outage, Thousands of Users Affected.

Elon Musk's Response on Federal Reserve Goes Viral

“END THE FED.. I’ve always wanted to say that.”@ElonMusk responds to a question on the Federal Reserve. Seriously though, The Fed is well past due for a FULL AUDIT. it's the Federal Reserve or a free country. You can only have one.pic.twitter.com/zKviBlsX26 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 31, 2025

'I've Always Wanted To Say That'

Q: “What is your opinion on the Federal Reserve?” Elon Musk: “END THE FED.. I’ve always wanted to say that.”🤣 pic.twitter.com/BpaAseAOi6 — America (@america) March 31, 2025

