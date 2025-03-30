Elon Musk's X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage on Sunday, March 30, affecting thousands of users. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, nearly 10,000 reports came from the United States, around 1,000 from India, and almost 2,000 from the United Kingdom. Over 700 reports were also logged from Canada. In the US, about 69% of users reported issues with the X app, while 24% faced problems with the website, as per Downdetector data. X Down? Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform Not Working Allegedly Due to Outage, Some Users Receiving ‘Something Went Wrong’ Message.

X Down

Yes X is down for thousand of users For me either — FOX TOMB (@foxtomb232) March 30, 2025

X Outage

Is X down again? Can you see my post? Say hi if I'm visible for you. — Sanju🥊🏀🎯 (@sanju_1111111) March 30, 2025

X Global Outage

Is X is down today?? — Lyraa (@LyraaCollins) March 30, 2025

X Down Globally

X video has been down… can we change it to VINE now pls.. pic.twitter.com/tvJ149Jgxn — TRENDLINE_#CRYPTO (@Real_Trend_line) March 30, 2025

