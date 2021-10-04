The EU's Drug Watchdog has approved the third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech for people aged 18 years or more. This decision comes amid growing concerns that the protection offered by the vaccine drops after the initial jabs.

