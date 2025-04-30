A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump complimenting billionaire Elon Musk for his hat during a cabinet meeting. Notably, Elon Musk wore the "double hat" during a meeting which marked the US President's first 100 days in office. The video shows US President Donald Trump stopping during the official meeting as he goes on to praise Elon Musk's hat, saying, "Elon, I love the double hat by the way." Responding to President Donald Trump, Musk said, "Mr. President, you know they say I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat." It is learned that the cabinet members had "Gulf of America" embroidered red and black caps placed in front of them on the table they were sitting around. However, during the meeting, Musk appeared to be preoccupied with his collection of hats as he cycled through a DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) cap and a "Gulf of America" hat. In the end, Elon Musk chose to stack both caps atop one another. Elon Musk’s Morning Breakfast: Tech Billionaire Says He Eats Steak and Eggs Every Morning, Netizens React.

Elon, I Love the Double Hat by the Way, Says Donald Trump

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Elon, I love the double hat by the way." ELON MUSK: "Mr. President, you know they say I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat." pic.twitter.com/Xtq5S5lYCX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 30, 2025

