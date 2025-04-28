Elon Musk shared his healthy meal preference on his social media platform X. The tech billionaire replied to a user who shared an image with the caption, "The experts don't want you to know this, but this is literally the healthiest meal you can eat on God's green earth. In reply to this post, Elon Musk said, "My breakfast is every morning." The breakfast included steak and eggs. Netizens reacted to this post by saying praising the choice of Elon Musk. One said, "Breakfast of Champions". Another said, "With bread and milk, all the nutrients you will ever need." A different user said, "Elon's doing a carnivore diet now? Nice!. Many said that the breakfast was packed with protein and could balance sugar. One X user said, "I Love this steak and eggs combo". New Instagram Funny Video Meme Template: Little ‘Stubborn’ Asian Girl vs Mom Reel Leaves Internet in Splits, Viral Video Sparks ‘Dheet Girl’ Memes and Jokes.

Elon Musk Confirmed Eating Steak and Eggs in Morning Everyday

My breakfast every morning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2025

Love This Steak and Egg Combo, Reacted X User

Love this steak and eggs combo, @GigaBasedDad! 🥚🥩 Packed with protein and nutrients—perfect for a hearty meal. I might add some butter for extra flavor. What’s your go-to side dish with this? #HealthyEating — Jake Summers (@JakeXsummers) April 28, 2025

Netizen on X Said, "Bread and Milk All You Need"

With bread and milk 🥛 all the nutrients you’ll ever need — 🚀SYBTIGER⚡️CPhT (@SYBTIG) April 28, 2025

Elon Musk Doing Carnivore Diet, Said X User

Elon‘s doing Carnivore diet now? Nice! — Joseph 💎✌️🪑🇺🇸 Tesla Long Term Investor (@ShrimpTeslaLong) April 28, 2025

"Breakfast of Champions", Netizen Praised Elon Musk

Breakfast of champions… and cholesterol warriors. — Joshua Wang (@JoshuaWang2211) April 28, 2025

