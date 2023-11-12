Finland is ready to buy a David's Sling air defense system from Israel. According to The Spectator Index, Finland will buy David's Sling air defense system from Israel in a deal estimated at USD 339 million. According to a report in Times of Israel, Israel's Defense Ministry has allegedly signed an agreement to sell the David's Sling air defense system to Finland. Director General Eyal Zamir signed the "historic agreement" at the ministry's headquarters. Israel-Hamas War: Gaza’s Main Hospital out of Service as Fuel Runs Out; Several Babies Died, 37 Other Infants at Real Risk, Says Palestinian Official.

Finland to Buy David's Sling Air Defense System

