Charles has succeeded as King immediately after Queen Elizabeth died tonight. Charles has become the King of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 11 other countries. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

FLASH: CHARLES BECOMES KING OF THE UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, AND 11 OTHER COUNTRIES — BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2022

