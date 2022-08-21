Floods, Landslides due to heavy rainfall in Northern and Eastern India. Intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in the country in the last 3 days, said officials.

Floods, landslides kill dozens as monsoon rains lash northern, eastern India https://t.co/2OU3vWpxut pic.twitter.com/VttxSEOWAz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)