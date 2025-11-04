In a horrifying incident in Hillsborough County, Florida, a 27-year-old man holding his 7-year-old brother at knife-point was shot dead by police during a tense rescue operation. The suspect, identified as Mario Camacho, was reportedly choking the child while wearing a motorcycle helmet and two tactical vests when deputies arrived at the scene. Responding to a domestic violence call in Brandon, officers found Camacho barricaded in a bedroom, ignoring repeated commands to release the boy. Terrifying bodycam video shows the moment Deputy Antonio Gonzalez fired a single shot after Camacho refused to comply. Authorities said Camacho’s sister had called 911, claiming he had been cutting her off before turning on their younger sibling. The child was rescued safely, while Camacho was pronounced dead at Brandon Regional Hospital. US Shocker: Cop Chases, Tries To Run Over Man Before Crashing Into House in Baltimore; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Man Shot Dead While Holding Brother Hostage in Florida

NEW: Man who was choking a 7-year-old child at knife-point, shot and killed by a police officer in Hillsborough County, Florida. Mario Camacho, 27, was shot while wearing a helmet after refusing to let go of the child. Police were responding to a domestic violence call when… pic.twitter.com/oeTARpEBie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

