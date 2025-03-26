A shocking incident unfolded at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport’s Terminal D in Texas where a naked woman ran through the terminal, yelling incoherently and making bizarre claims like “I speak all languages.” She threw a beverage before attacking a monitor and the boarding door at Gate D4. Security personnel, including both male and female staff, struggled to restrain her. The incident, reportedly occurring around March 24, was caught on video and has since gone viral. Authorities are investigating the disturbance, which disrupted airport operations and alarmed passengers. Woman Strips Naked on Southwest Airlines Flight: Video Shows Passenger Causing Chaos Inside Houston-Phoenix Plane As She Strips Naked and Starts Screaming.

Naked Woman Creates Ruckus at Dallas Fort Worth Airport (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Woman goes crazy at DFW airport, attacks staff, damages property….. Why is security personnel not arresting her??? https://t.co/uZzknGO43F — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 25, 2025

