Multiple people were injured after a shooting incident broke out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida in the US. As per reports, panic erupted during a shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. After the incident came to light, police confirmed that two people were shot and one killed in the shooting incident at Ocala in Florida. Meanwhile, several others also suffered injuries while running for safety. Officials also said that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting incident. A video going viral on social media shows people trying to run for safety as panic erupts after shooting breaks out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. US Shooting: Three Killed, One Injured After Shooting on University of Nevada Campus in Las Vegas; Suspect Dead.

Shooting Incident at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida

UPDATE: Police confirm 2 people shot, 1 killed, in shooting at Ocala, Florida shopping mall. Several others were injured while running for safety. Suspect fled the scene — BNO News (@BNONews) December 23, 2023

Panic After Shooting at Mall in Ocala

WATCH: Panic erupts during shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. Police confirm multiple injured pic.twitter.com/agFV557wpq — BNO News (@BNONews) December 23, 2023

