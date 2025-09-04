A 41-year-old Florida woman, identified as Tikila Walker, was shot after charging at a police officer with a 16-inch fillet knife during a traffic stop in Port Saint Joe. Newly released bodycam footage from the Port Saint Joe Police Department shows Walker rushing toward the officer after being pulled over. Police Chief Jake Richards confirmed officers first attempted to subdue her with a taser, but it failed to stop her. Walker, who was reportedly involved in multiple hit-and-run incidents prior to the confrontation, was then shot twice—once in the arm and once in the pelvis. She survived her injuries and is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, along with resisting arrest with violence. Los Angeles Shooting: Machete-Wielding Sikh Man Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead by Police During Encounter in US After He Tries To Attack Officers, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Florida Woman Shot After Charging Officer With Knife

NEW: Florida woman shot while charging at a police officer with a 16-inch fillet knife after being pulled over. New bodycam footage released by the Port Saint Joe Police Department shows 41-year-old Tikila Walker charging at an officer. Walker had allegedly been involved in… pic.twitter.com/vXBnvTm7b9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

