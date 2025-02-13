In a shocking incident in France, a grenade exploded at a bar in Grenoble. According to news agency Insider, multiple people were injured in the grenade explosion. According to AFP, 12 people were wounded when a grenade exploded in a bar in France's southeastern city of Grenoble. The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 12. Prosecutor Francois Touret-de-Courcy said, "Someone came in and threw a grenade, apparently without saying a word, and ran away." India Offers Pinaka Rocket System to France.

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in apparent grenade explosion at bar in Grenoble, France - local media pic.twitter.com/0KoZs7U4eG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 12, 2025

