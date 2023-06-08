The Interior Minister of France on Thursday said that several children have been stabbed in an attack in a park near Lake Annecy. As per reports, the incident took place in South-Eastern France. Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the attacker was arrested by police. Regional deputy Antoine Armand went on to describe the attack as "abominable". Investigation in connection with the matter is underway. Reportedly, French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene. France: Policewoman Fatally Stabbed Inside Police Station Near Rambouillet Chateau, Attacker Shot Dead.

Children Among Several Stabbed in South-Eastern France

Children among several stabbed in attack in south-eastern France, says interior minister https://t.co/OBuZYEKq5d — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 8, 2023

