A disturbing incident has come to light from the United States, where two toddlers were allegedly left in a car for nearly 40 minutes. The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Cobb County, Georgia. According to reports, Georgia police officers saved the two toddlers who were seen roasting in a car that reached an internal temperature of 117 degrees Celsius. It is learnt that officials of Cobb County police responded to a call after a shopper noticed two children sobbing in the backseat of a car. Further investigation revealed that the toddlers' father, J’Quawn Dixon, had left them in the parked car for about 40 minutes while he went into the mall. The officials immediately arrested Dixon when he finally returned to the car. Later, he was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and has been charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty. Hot Car Death in US: 2-Year-Old Boy, 8-Week-Old Girl Die Hours Apart After Being Left in Vehicle for ‘Extended Period of Time’.

Man Leaves His Toddlers in Car for About 40 Minutes in Georgia (Trigger Warning)

