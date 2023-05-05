Tragedy struck Moultrie, Georgia today as multiple fatalities were reported after shooting at two separate locations, including a local McDonald's. Large Police presence has been reported at McDonald’s on First Avenue Southeast. Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to investigate the incidents. Number of people dead is not confirmed yet. Details surrounding the incidents are still scarce, but law enforcement officials are currently investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. US Mass Shooting: Two Shootings at Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County Leave Seven People Dead, Suspect Arrested.

Multiple Fatalities at Two Scenes, Including McDonald’s, Rock Moultrie

