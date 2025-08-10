Regina Johnson stunned a Georgia courtroom by forgiving Joseph Tillman, the 24-year-old who caused her husband Chuck’s death in a March 2024 hit-and-run. Tillman, under the influence of alcohol and nitrous oxide “whippets,” passed out while driving and fatally struck Chuck, who was riding an e-bike. Despite the tragedy, Regina embraced Tillman, saying “God told me he needed a mom hug.” Tillman pled guilty to multiple charges including homicide by vehicle and DUI and was sentenced to 20 years, with rehab conditions. Regina is now suing Galaxy Gas and Cloud 9 Smoke shop, who sold the nitrous oxide to Tillman shortly before the crash, accusing them of knowingly distributing substances abused by youth. Her powerful forgiveness and fight for justice have sparked national attention. US: Newlywed Woman Left Heartbroken After Army Veteran Husband Dies by Suicide Day After ‘Perfect’ Honeymoon, Months Later Receives Flowers He Ordered Before Death (Watch Video).

Woman Forgives Husband’s Killer

NEW: Georgia woman forgives the man who took her husband’s life, embraces him in court as was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Regina Johnson and her husband Chuck Johnson were married for 50 years before his life was tragically taken. Joseph Tillman was seen crying as he… pic.twitter.com/NmuByAXeKv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2025

