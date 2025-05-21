Police arrested five minors, aged 14 to 18, linked to a right-wing extremist group called "Last Defense Wave", accused of planning attacks on refugees and political opponents in Germany on Wednesday, May 21. The arrests took place across various regions, with searches conducted at 13 properties. Four are suspected members of the domestic terror organisation, while one is accused of supporting it. Reportedly, two of the suspects face charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson, including a fire set at a cultural centre in Altdobern last year in October. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig called the involvement of minors in such terrorism an alarming sign. India and Germany Agree To Expand Partnership in AI, Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen for Innovation and Sustainable Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Minors Linked to Right-Wing Terror Arrested

NEW - Germany begins to detain "right-wing extremist" children. Four children and an 18-year-old are accused of "planning attacks on refugees and politically dissidents." pic.twitter.com/w23zWAUxnd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 21, 2025

