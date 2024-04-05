A German Police union has dropped a video featuring "pantless" cops to protest against the shortage of uniforms. According to the DW, the video was posted on the Instagram and YouTube accounts of the German Police Union (DPolG). The video shows two officers seated in a cruiser. They each ask each other, “How long have you been waiting?” They respond with 4 months and 6 months, respectively. They then exit the police cruiser, revealing they are wearing a uniform with shoes, a duty belt and a hat. Germany Farmers Protest: Tens of Thousands of Tractors Arrive in Berlin for Demonstrations Against Government's Plan to Cut Agricultural Subsidies (Watch Videos).

Germany Police Protest

A German police union released a video with officers walking pantless to express frustration over the dearth of uniforms. It says a lack of respect for those in uniform has left cops in Bavaria with their pants down. https://t.co/io4sl9dB62 — DW News (@dwnews) April 3, 2024

Bavaria Cops Go 'Pantless'

German police officers protest uniform shortage by patrolling without pants Bavarian branch of the Deutsche Polizeigewerkschaft (DPolG) protests long-term supply issues for police officers, preventing them from obtaining replacement uniform items According to the union around… pic.twitter.com/QyKP18qild — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)