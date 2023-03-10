Women will soon be allowed to swim topless in Berlin's public pools, after a ruling by the city's authorities. The decision comes after a woman was thrown out of an open-air pool for sunbathing topless. The woman had later turned to the senate’s ombudsperson’s office for equal treatment to demand that women, like men, can swim topless. There have been several instances in the past where women who bared their breasts at Berlin pools were asked to cover themselves or to leave the pool. Free The Nipple: Facebook and Instagram Likely To Lift Strict Rules That Banned Photos of Bare Breasts; View Tweet.

Woman Allowed to Go Topless in Berlin Swimming Pools:

Women in Berlin are allowed to swim topless Visitors to Berlin's municipal swimming pools no longer have to cover their breasts. This was announced by the Berliner Bäder-Betriebe. The decision is effective immediately and applies to everyone, including non-binary people. pic.twitter.com/UaIjxcxlmC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 9, 2023

