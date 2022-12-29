In a 'cherry on top' news for workers in UAE, the government has said that national employees can now apply for one-year paid leave to set up their own firms. The entrepreneurship leave for self-employment aims to empower the UAE national cadres and talents and motivate them to approach the world of entrepreneurship and explore its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy. Good News For Employees, Wakefit.co Announces 'No Questions Asked' Wellness Leave Policy for Its Staff.

One-Year Paid Leave to Set Up Own Business:

