Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed on August 24. The delay took place as The Vice President's Office was made aware of what the state department called a possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)