A suspected gas explosion during a barbecue at The Whaler Resort on Kaanapali Beach in Hawaii's Maui left seven people injured, with three in critical condition. The explosion occurred at 6:15 pm on Thursday, February 20, while guests were holding a BBQ. A nearby webcam captured the blast. Police arrived shortly after at 6:21 p.m. and, with help from bystanders with medical training, administered first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, according to local officials. Hawaii Plane Crash: 2 Killed As Small Aircraft Loses Control and Crashes Into Building Near Honolulu Airport (Watch Videos).

Hawaii Blast Leaves 7 Injured

Gas grill explosion at a Kaanapali Beach condo in Hawaii Thursday evening leaves 7 injured, 3 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/I3eX0lqVgI — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 21, 2025

Hawaii Blast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)