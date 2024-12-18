A tragic plane crash near Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, claimed the lives of two people on December 18. Reportedly, the Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan, conducting a training flight, lost control shortly after 3 PM on Aolele Street and crashed into an unoccupied state building, causing a fire. Videos circulating on social media captured the aircraft spiralling out of control before impacting the building, with thick smoke rising into the sky. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene. Radio transmissions revealed the pilot's desperate plea for help moments before the crash, ultimately confirming the fatalities of both crew members. US Plane Crash: Small Aircraft Crashes Onto New York Highway in Westchester County, 1 Killed.

Kamaka Air Aircraft Crashes Into Building in Honolulu

JUST IN: Two passengers are killed when a small plane crashes into a building close to Honolulu Airport. pic.twitter.com/IlsPU30dJi — Dilojan (@umadilojan) December 18, 2024

Two Killed in Hawaii Plane Crash Near Airport

🚨🇺🇸 TWO KILLED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR HONOLULU AIRPORT A Kamaka Air Cessna crashed into an abandoned building near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, killing two people around 3:05 p.m. on Aolele Street. Witnesses described hearing a loud crash and seeing the plane on fire.… pic.twitter.com/Vut07ooAVm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 18, 2024

Hawaii Plane Crash Near Honolulu Airport Kills 2

JUST IN: Small plane crashes into building near Honolulu Airport, killing both people on board pic.twitter.com/DuCs4PifkP — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2024

