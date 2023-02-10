The Houston Health Department on Friday said that no bird flu cases were reported. The statement by Houston Health Department comes after a false claim on social media said that a traveler had tested positive for H5N1. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Country Reports Death of 585 Sea Lions Due to Avian Influenza H5N1.

Traveler Tests Positive for H5N1

Houston Health Department says no bird flu cases have been reported. This follows a false claim on social media that a traveler had tested positive for H5N1. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) February 10, 2023

