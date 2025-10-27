Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm, packing winds of up to 160 mph (260 km/h) as it heads toward Jamaica, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) reported on Monday, October 27. The powerful storm, located about 130 miles south-southwest of Kingston, is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, October 27, before crossing Cuba and the Bahamas through Wednesday. Moving west at a slow pace of 3 mph (6 km/h), Melissa has become the strongest hurricane in recent history to threaten the Caribbean nation. The NHC has warned of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods, and destructive winds, urging residents to take immediate precautions as emergency preparations intensify across Jamaica and neighbouring regions. Hurricane Melissa Strengthens Into Category 4 Hurricane As It Moves Towards Jamaica, Breathtaking Video of Tropical Storm Taken From ISS Goes Viral.

Hurricane Melissa Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm

10/27 5am EDT: #Melissa has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds and a 917 mb central pressure, confirmed by the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters. Conditions in #Jamaica will rapidly deteriorate later today and tonight. Here are the key messages: See… pic.twitter.com/pMRRQdyOqU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NHC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

