The BBC announced that newsreader Huw Edwards resigned from the organisation on Monday, April 22, 2024. Huw Edwards has left the BBC and resigned today. Huw said that, after 40 years of service, he made his decision based on his doctor's advice, a BBC spokesperson said. “The BBC has accepted his resignation, which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further”, the corporation said. Previously, Edwards landed in soup over allegations that he paid a 17-year-old for sexually explicit images in 2023. An image of the latter posing without pants had also leaked in the same year. BBC Anchor Sex Pics Scandal: London Police Say There’s No Sign of Crime by Huw Edwards Who Allegedly Paid Teen for Sexual Photos.

Huw Edwards Quits BBC

