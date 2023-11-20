US President Joe Biden has once again raised eyebrows after he told a six-year-old girl, "I love your ears", at a Thanksgiving event in the country. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 16-second video clip shows US President Joe Biden approaching a young girl named Catherine during the meet at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. "I love yours ears, they are really cool." Biden is heard telling the minor girl. The video also shows Joe Biden bending and almost touching the youngster during the 'Friendsgiving' event at the naval base in Virginia. The footage shows the girl wearing stuffed animal ears on top of her head. Meanwhile, several people have slammed Joe Biden for his act. Many even on to call the US President a "creep". ‘Trick-or-Trip’: Kids Dress Up and Act as US President Joe Biden on Halloween 2023, Videos Go Viral.

'I Love Your Ears', Says Joe Biden

Joe Biden Tells Young Girl He Likes Her Ears

JUST IN: President Joe Biden notices a small girl in the crowd and runs over to tell her that he likes her ears. Biden: “I love your ears. I love them. They're really cool. What's your name?” Girl: “Catherine.” Biden: “What a beautiful name. That's my mommy's name. Well, nice… pic.twitter.com/B8u1agSlye — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

This is Not Normal

THIS IS NOT NORMAL Joe Biden notices a 6 year old kid, walks towards her and says "I love your ears. I love them.They’re really cool." " How old are you..17?” Imagine if say Trump did this! pic.twitter.com/7A3oiXs1mE — Dr David Adler (@DrDavidAdler1) November 20, 2023

